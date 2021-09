Suurbritannia 18-aastane tennisetäht alistas US Openil ka olümpiavõitja

Emma Raducanu upsets No. 11 Belinda Bencic to become the first male or female qualifier to reach #USOpen semifinal since 1968.



She is also the third player outside WTA’s Top 100 to reach the US Open semifinal, joining unranked Billie Jean King (1979) and Kim Clijsters (2009). pic.twitter.com/EcO7l9EpH5