Aston Villa jalgpallimeeskonna abitreener lahkus ametist

2018. aastal klubiga liitunud Terry aitas meeskonnal kohe esimesel hooajal jõuda Premier League'i, kus klubi ka siiani mängib.
Mängijakarjääri ja abitreenerina lõpetanud 40-aastane Terry soovib järgmise väljakutsena end proovile panna just peatreeneri ametis.
Aston Villa can confirm that John Terry has left the club.Thank you and all the best for the future, JT. 👊— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 26, 2021
