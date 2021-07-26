Inglise liiga
26.07.2021, 17:06

Aston Villa jalgpallimeeskonna abitreener lahkus ametist

 
Stiina Kartsepp
Aston Villa endine abitreener John Terry
Zumapress /Scanpix
Premier League'i klubi Aston Villa andis sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel teada, et meeskonna abitreener John Terry on ametist lahkunud.

2018. aastal klubiga liitunud Terry aitas meeskonnal kohe esimesel hooajal jõuda Premier League'i, kus klubi ka siiani mängib.

Mängijakarjääri ja abitreenerina lõpetanud 40-aastane Terry soovib järgmise väljakutsena end proovile panna just peatreeneri ametis.

