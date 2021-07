Põnev statistika: Eesti on viimase 25 aasta jooksul ühes arvestuses maailma viies olümpiariik

Tomorrow is the opening of the #TokyoOlympics. Below is the map of Top 10 countries who have won an Olympic medal between 1996-2016 in the highest number of different sports per capita:

ISL 🇮🇸

LTU 🇱🇹

LAT 🇱🇻

SLO 🇸🇮

EST 🇪🇪

CRO 🇭🇷

NZL 🇳🇿 (didn't fit in the map)

NOR 🇳🇴

DEN 🇩🇰

SWE 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/TjkSXDAsqd

— Tomislav Globan (@tgloban) July 22, 2021