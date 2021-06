Väsimatu mees: uue koduklubi leidnud Gianluigi Buffon sõlmis lepingu, mis hoiab teda profijalgpallis kuni 45. eluaastani

Official and confirmed. Gigi Buffon has signed with Parma... again, 26 years later. Contract until June 2023 after the agreement reached days ago, Buffon is back! 🇮🇹🟡🔵



What a signing. Congrats to @1913parmacalcio @Kyle_J_Krause / amazing video! 👏🏻 https://t.co/VxHjm8fhRt