Müstiline vana! Ronaldost sai EM-i suurim väravakütt ja veel mitme rekordi omanik

𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝟏𝟏𝐝𝐨



2004: ️⚽️️⚽️

2008:️ ⚽️

2012: ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️

2016: ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️

2020: ️⚽️️⚽️



11 goals over 17 years of Euros action.

The only player to play in 5 Euro tournaments.

The only player to score in 5 Euro tournaments.



We look back at #POR v #HUN at #Euro2020 ⬇️