CSKA sõlmis korvialuse jõuga uue lepingu, nimekas lätlane lahkub klubist

Thank you, Janis!



Guard Janis Strelnieks leaves our team upon expiration of his contract.



Strelnieks joined CSKA in the summer of 2019. In red and blue colors, the defender played 70 games (16 starts), averaging 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. pic.twitter.com/B3i4TqpUfE