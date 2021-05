Juba avapoolajaga kolmikduubli kirja saanud Domantas Sabonis aitas Pacersil teha NBA ajalugu

Domantas Sabonis (22 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST in the first half) became the third player in the play-by-play era (1997-98) to record a first-half triple-double.



The other two are Nikola Jokic (Feb. 15, 2018) and Russell Westbrook (twice; Apr. 11, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016). @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/a2CZvnjzJK