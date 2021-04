Sebastien Ogier jõudis Horvaatia rallil uhke juubelini

SIX HUNDRED!!!!!@SebOgier's fastest time on SS7 of @croatia_rally 2021, gave the Frenchman his 600th WRC stage win of his career! 👏



🇭🇷 @TGR_WRC | @croatia_rally | @fia | @pirellisport | #WRCjp | #WRC | #croatiarally pic.twitter.com/efxsTfJxD9