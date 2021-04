VIDEO | Põhjanaabrite must päev Horvaatia rallil. Ka Junior WRC klassi juhtinud soomlane rullus üle katuse

PAJARI: 📺 Video clip of Sami Pajari's big roll on SS3 of @croatia_rally this morning. He was leading @FIAJuniorWRC at the time. Crew are OK.



🇭🇷 @samipajari | @OfficialWRC | @msportpoland | @fia | #WRCjp | #WRC | #JWRC | #CroatiaRally 📹 @LaganiniFpic.twitter.com/M4uQ1ShtBs