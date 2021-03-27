Maailm
VIDEO | USA noor kaugushüppaja püstitas vägeva hooaja tippmargi

 
Tara Davis
Foto: Kirby Lee/ USA TODAY Sports/ Scanpix
Ameerika kaugushüppaja Tara Davis viis Austinis peetud kergejõustikuvõistlustel maailma tänavuse hooaja tippmargi 7.14-ni.

Tegemist on ühtlasi USA üliõpilasliiga uue rekordiga. Senine tippmark püsis 1985. aastast legendaarse Jackie Joyner-Kersee nimel 6.99-ga.

21-aastase Davise senine isiklik rekord oli 6.93.
