VIDEO | USA noor kaugushüppaja püstitas vägeva hooaja tippmargi

Tegemist on ühtlasi USA üliõpilasliiga uue rekordiga. Senine tippmark püsis 1985. aastast legendaarse Jackie Joyner-Kersee nimel 6.99-ga.
HOOK *and we can’t stress this enough* ‘EM. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/xaCTSKjEp3— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 26, 2021
7.14m long jump for Tara Davis at the Texas Relays. 🔥 https://t.co/L0JNPdGM7i— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 26, 2021
