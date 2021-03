Suri korvpallilegend, kelle statistikat oleks tänapäeval võimatu korrata

∙ 11x All-Star

∙ 10x First Team All-NBA

∙ All-Star Game MVP (1959)

∙ Rookie of the Year (1958-59)

∙ No. 22 retired by Lakers



"Elgin Baylor was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan."



(🎥: @NBAHistory)pic.twitter.com/YM2Wykz9qz