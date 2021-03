Läbi aegade üks parimaid poksijaid suri ootamatult

I am crushed at the news that MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER has passed away! He was-in his prime-POUND4POUND-the best, going 11yrs in 38 fights w/o defeat! He dominated the MW division 4 a decade!

62 wins/52KOs-3 losses



R.I.P. 4EVER CHAMPION-4EVER REMEMBERED💔

