VIDEO | Sõnakas David Haye sai sama vastase käest teist korda koslepi. Kas legendaarse mehe karjäär ongi läbi?

This was Tony Bellew putting David Haye down for the third and final time in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/VVYEWE74vD — Josh Katzowitz (@joshkatzowitz) May 5, 2018

This was the beginning of the end for David Haye vs. Tony Bellew in the third round. pic.twitter.com/NbGvMKVwGH— Josh Katzowitz (@joshkatzowitz) May 5, 2018