Uskumatu tabamus: suurmatšiks valmistuv McGregor löödi nokauti

Eelmisel nädalal fännidele neli meeleolukat pressikonverentsi pakkunud Floyd Mayweather juunior ja Conor McGregor on tagasi treeningsaalis ja taas on kuulda põnevaid uudiseid. Viimaste teadete kohaselt löödi McGregor poksitrennis nokauti!
USA profipoksija Jessie Vargase sõnul oli McGregor parasjasti sparrimas Bradley Wheeleriga, kui viimane oma treeningkaaslase ööbikuid kuulama saatis.
Kahekordne maailmameister Vargas rääkis väljaandele Villanify Media, et Wheeler toodi kohale treeningute kvaliteetsemaks muutmiseks, kuid plaan andis kiirelt tagasilöögi.
"Kuulsin, et nad üritasid Bradley Wheeleriga koos trenni teha, kui ta lõi tema (McGregori) nokauti," teatas Vargas.
Vargase sõnul ei ole McGregoril 26. augustil Las Vegases peetavas matšist mingit võimalust. "Arvan, et Mayweather nokauteerib ta kuuendas või seitsmendas raundis. Plaanin isegi selle peale raha panna. Mayweatheri võit on 99 protsenti kindel," teatas Vargas.
