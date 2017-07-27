27.07.2017, 18:30

FOTO | Milline näeb välja profipoksija uriiniproov pärast 12 raundi rasket võitlust?

Ettevaatust, nõrganärvilised!
Ruslan Provodnikov matšis Lucas Matthysse'i vastuFoto: Alex Menendez, AFP

Sotsiaalmeedias on taas ringlema hakanud õõvastav foto sellest, kui ränk spordiala on poks. Üheks seda ilmestavaks näiteks on see, mis juhtus 2015. aastal pärast kergekeskkaalu lahingut venelase Ruslan Provodnikovi ja argentiinlase Lucas Matthysse vahel.

Nimelt jagas 12-raundilise kakluse järel kohtunike otsusega kaotanud Provodnikov Instagramis pilti oma dopinguproovist - mis oli neerude pihta tulnud paljude löökide tõttu verd täis ning vaat et musta värvi!

Matši tipphetked:

Provodnikovi postitus:

I want to say I'm sorry to all my fans! I lost tonight, and I felt like I could've won this fight. I almost had him, but the fight happened the way it happened. A lot of respect for Lucas, he was the better fighter tonight. One more fight in my career when I did my doping test I had black urine, the first one was against Tim Bradley.. I hope everybody saw what they expected from this fight..

A post shared by Ruslan Provodnikov (@ruslanprovod) on Apr 19, 2015 at 12:03am PDT


