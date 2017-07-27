FOTO | Milline näeb välja profipoksija uriiniproov pärast 12 raundi rasket võitlust?

I want to say I'm sorry to all my fans! I lost tonight, and I felt like I could've won this fight. I almost had him, but the fight happened the way it happened. A lot of respect for Lucas, he was the better fighter tonight. One more fight in my career when I did my doping test I had black urine, the first one was against Tim Bradley.. I hope everybody saw what they expected from this fight..

A post shared by Ruslan Provodnikov (@ruslanprovod) on Apr 19, 2015 at 12:03am PDT