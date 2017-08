Teadvuse kaotanud staarkulturist pandi kunstlikku koomasse, kahtlustatakse steroidide üledoosi

A little education people!! Genetically I have always had weak bi's and small bi's if anyone with a brain would look they would see this! My shoulders and tri"s over power by bi's! Now if I put 5cc's of synthol in my bi's I could easily change that and also create a great peak! Do I know how to do this? Yes of course but choose not to! Look at all my pics and it's obvious my bi's are weak and lack peak but I just keep Killin them and doing #whateverittakes to bring them up! #peoplearereallyfuckingstupid I wish my bi's overpowered my shoulders like Arnold's!! #educateyourself before you talk about shit you know nothing about! #synthol #dumbfucks #peoplehatewhattheycantachieve #hardwork #getoffigandgotowork #livinthedream #positive #motivation #5percenters

