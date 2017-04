Rast tuli lamades surumises Eesti meistriks ja püstitas rekordi

It is good to win again. Bench press nationals were held today, managed to win my weight category, team category with my teammates and also a overall category. Benched 290-302.5-310. 310 is also a new pb. #powerlifting #benchpress #nationals #winner #pb #fit360 #ma1estonia #spordiklubireval



