2016 @mrolympiallc was my last show 2 years ago!! This weekend I am going to step on stage 1st time after my second childs birth. I chose my show to be @evls_prague_showdown_official .Been here years ago as amateur, now happy to take a lineup with pro athletes. How I am feeling right now? Excited, nervous, happy, thankful would probably describe the best my emotions right now.😀😱 I am most thankful for my family support, specially my mother in law who have helped me with everything.🙏💕 My journey has been "interesting " lets say in many ways. Its challenging with children, but I am so proud of myself that I took that goal and worked my way again on to highest level @ifbb_pro_league stage. Today I feel like I used to in University before exams-"If I had another week- Oh, how I could do so much better!" Already thinking what I need to improve for next season. 😁Though looking at my progress the whole year, I know I gave my best. It's a journey after all. I am so thankful for my supporters and collaborators. Thank you for having faith in me. Every single cooperation is super valuable to me💗 I thank every single one of you who have followed me and keep your fingers crossed for me. I send you lot of love and gonna enjoy that stage fully. I feel I need a day in glitter bikinis and high heels😁