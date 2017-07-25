FOTO | Kulturisti veider pilt ajas inimesed totaalselt segadusse

20-aastane kulturist Garth Malgas postitas Instagrami pildi, mis ajas ala fännid totaalselt pöördesse.
Malgas tegi postituse, kus ta teatas, et tema 2017. aasta võistlushooaeg on saanud enneagselt läbi, kuid ta on edu järele äärmiselt näljane. Nii tõmbaski Malgas foto tegemiseks kõhu sisse ja postitas pildi, kus ta näeb kulturisti kohta ülimalt veider välja.
2018. aastal lubab mees taas suuri tegusid. Loomulikult on säärane pilt saanud sotsiaalmeedias ka palju vastukaja. Kui mõned arvavad, et noormees ei propageeri just kõige tervislikumaid eluviise, siis teised kiidavad Malgase vormi.
If you are not hungry for success, you will not make the best use of your time. It is simple and clear. People who are truly hungry for food never play with a meal when they see it. Better believe I'm starving to make it. Coming to you with a little vacuum for this #flexfriday With my 2017 competitive season being called to a close earlier than initially anticipated, I give thanks to everyone involved in keeping me on track. 💪👊 The improvement season for 2018 has already begun and we are looking to make some crazy changes to this years package 💨🔥 #earnyourspot #biceps #gymlife #pushpullgrind #grindout #fitfam #instafitness #gym #trainhard #eatclean #grow #focus #dedication #strength #ripped #swole #fitnessgear #muscle #shredded #squat #bigbench #cardio #sweat #grind #lifestyle