VIDEO | Golfi US Openi võitis teist aastat järjest Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka wins the 2018 U.S. Open! He's the 7th golfer to win the event in consecutive years. pic.twitter.com/fh4DsOk1Kk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2018

Fleetwood shoots a 63, tying the U.S. Open scoring record (6th player) and matching Johnny Miller (1973) for the lowest final-round score at the U.S. Open.

He would be 5th player in major championship history to shoot 63 in final round without winning (1st in U.S. Open history). pic.twitter.com/6pnSySeinz