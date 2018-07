Veel üks varajane üllatuspomm Wimbledonist: Wozniacki kaotas dramaatilise mängu

Loe veel

Having trailed 5-2 in the deciding set and faced four match points, Caroline Wozniacki has drawn level at 5-5 against Ekaterina Makarova. Follow the dramatic conclusion: https://t.co/PrGLTn5mbw #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5gHf4lB8Hk— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018