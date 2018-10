Ostapenko loobus eliitturniirist, Kontaveit sai uue konkurendi

Lisaks eelnimetatutele on WTA eliitturniirile kvalifitseerunud veel Darja Kasatkina, Anastasija Sevastova, Arina Sabalenka, Elise Mertens, Julia Görges, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Garcia ja Ashleigh Barty.

We're proud to announce that Wang Qiang has qualified directly today, while the precious WC goes to Zhang Shuai! Congrats to them! It'll be the first time to have two Chinese players in the singles draw of WTA Elite Trophy. The full player field is coming soon.#ShineinZhuhai pic.twitter.com/uGJZ8aaytT