Läti naistennisist loodab abi saada Steffi Grafi kunagiselt juhendajalt

BREAKING NEWS: Ostapenko Today has confirmed via an academy associate that Aļona will train at the ASC Sánchez-Casal Tennis Academy in Naples, Florida this season! There she will work with Pavel Složil, who has worked with Graf and Capraiti throughout his coaching career. (📷: gotennis, isportblesk) #Ostapenko #JelenaOstapenko #tennis #Latvian #Latvia #WTA #Naples #Florida #breakingnews #news