FOTOD JA VIDEO | Olümpiavõitja Kikkan Randall näitas esimest korda, mida vähiravi tema välimusega on teinud

Round two of chemo is underway! Got my infusion today surrounded by great friends that bring awesome socks! Tested out ice mitts and socks to try and prevent neuropathy. Rode my bike to and from and fit in some treadmill intervals along the way. Getting so much strength 💪🏻 and encouragement from every direction 💕. #aktivagainstcancer #breastcancerfighter

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:12am PDT