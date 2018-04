Gabriela Koukalova @gabrielakoukalova announced today that she is out for next season, "I m not saying I quit my whole career, I might miss racing, but now I can't imagine coming back." Read the full story on our website. #gabrielakoukalova http://www.biathlonworld.com/news/detail/extended-break-for-koukalova-out-for-the-2018-19-season

