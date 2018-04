Sünnipäeva tähistanud Saskia Alusalu avaldas enda kohta põneva numbrimaagia

Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone! 🙏🏼💙 Obviously one of the biggest highlights last year, was racing at the Olympics. Yesterday, when I was celebrating and sitting around the table with my family, my sister said: “Do you realise you raced under the number 14 on the 24th of February and now on the 14th of April you are turning 24. And btw you were 23 during 23rd Winter Olympic Games.”. She is always been a big fan of numbers and funny connections. But I thought this one was worth to share 😃 #thankful #birthday 🎨 Valdek Alber

A post shared by Saskia Alusalu 🇪🇪 (@saskiaalusalu) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:01am PDT