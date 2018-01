VIDEO | Kelly Sildaru kolleeg teatas paljastavas reklaamis: osalen olümpial kahe lipu all

You may have already spotted this on TV but I am SO excited to finally be able to share my Head & Shoulders commercial with y'all! Holding up those rainbow colors on national TV makes me feel PROUD! ❤️💛💚💙💜 #ShouldersOfGreatness

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Jan 19, 2018 at 1:53pm PST