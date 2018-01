Tonga õline musklimees pääses murdmaasuusatamises taliolümpiale

On the last day of my Olympic qualification, at the end of the world, I said a little prayer before my race and then a miracle happened! :) 🇹🇴 TONGA IS GOING TO THE WINTER OLYMPICS! 🇹🇴 Mathew 17:20 -Faith

