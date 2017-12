Olümpiale pürgiv 35-aastane neitsi sai jõululaupäeval saatuselt järjekordse valusa hoobi

This def was my worst Christmas to date. A guy I used to talk to (I know it’s complicated hell I don’t even understand) gave me mixed signals that resulted in a disagreement that left me in tears on Christmas Eve. Holidays are already hard on singles and to have your heart break on a day your heart should be full turns me into instant grinch mode. Its easy to get mad at God in hard lonely times but Today is a reminder that God sent his son, The greatest gift. If God gave us his only son, what blessing for our lives would He hold back. None. Knowing that brings me peace. Also please don’t dm me date requests I just want a rom com movie and chocolate at this moment. Merry Christmas to everyone, especially to those having a hard Holiday. Sorry for the grammar errors... #eggnog

