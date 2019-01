FOTO | Margus Hunt edastas jälgijatele eriti südamliku uusaastapostituse

View this post on Instagram

What an incredible year. I have been thinking hard on how to wish everybody a happy new year and how to summarize mine within a picture. Decided to go with this one. Being a father to these two amazing boys has been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done! I thank God every day for this amazing family and the amazing job @mrsheatherhunt has done with the babies. So proud of you sweetheart and you know these boys love you with all of their hearts! This year has been amazing and I’ve cherished every single moment of it! Excited to see what’s in store for the future!