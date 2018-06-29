29.06.2018, 09:12

VIDEO | Vaata, milline näeb välja Floyd Mayweatheri 18 miljonit dollarit väärt käekell

 (2)
Delfi Sport
RUS 3
VIDEO | Vaata, milline näeb välja Floyd Mayweatheri 18 miljonit dollarit väärt käekell
Floyd Mayweatheri käekellFoto: Ekraanitõmmis

Poksija Floyd Mayweather pole kunagi oma rahaga just koonerdanud. Eile jagas ta oma Instagrami kontol videot oma uuest käekellast, mis maksis 18 miljonit dollarit.

This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.

Loe veel

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jun 27, 2018 at 7:53am PDT

Tänaku ralli WRC
Seotud lood:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

TOP UUDISED









Meeste käekell Daniel Wellington DW00100014
189,- €
-7% Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Silver
360,- €
334,80 €
-25% Käekell LACO Bell-X-1 861907
540,- €
405,- €
-40% Esprit Meeste käekell ES106871002
182,70 €
109,62 €
Naiste käekell Daniel Wellington DW00100092
179,- €
-10% Meeste käekell Swiss Military Hanowa 06-4161.2.04.007
265,20 €
238,68 €