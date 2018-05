Yesterday I witnessed the most incredible and miraculous thing that I’ve ever experienced - the birth of my son. My respect to all mothers, especially to my brave and beautiful wife! ❤️ Presenting: Rudolf Raja 👶🏻 May 12, 2018, 14:57 51cm, 3,22kg 🍼 #mothersday

A post shared by Allar Raja (@allarraja) on May 13, 2018 at 12:00am PDT