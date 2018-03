IMELISED FOTOD | Grete Griffini pulmas särasid pruutneitsitena ka õed Grit ja Jade

MY GIRLS!!!!👯‍♀️💖 My two maids of honor and my 5 bridesmaids. My sisters for life! I love you guys and thank you for standing by my side, it was the best day of my life!!!👰🏼❤️ #ItsGriffinTime #MyGirls Girls dresses: @hayleypaigeoccasions

A post shared by Grete Griffin (@gretegiii) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT