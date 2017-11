FOTOD | Vene olümpiapronks lõpetas karjääri ning pääses Guinnessi rekordite raamatusse: maailma kõige pikemad jalad!

I wanted to give you few questions about high heels and tall women, but I change my mind and I will just write few important sentences from my side.Read carefully before putting a comment: 1) YES I DO WEAR HIGH HEELS, BUT MAINLY FOR THE TV SHOWS,VIDEOS OR PHOTOS 2)I THINK TALL WOMEN ARE ALLOWED TO WEAR HIGH HEELS, THERE IS NO CRIME😂 3)MAIN REASON WHY WOMEN WEAR HIGH HEELS IS BECAUSE LEGS LOOK MORE SEXY AND SLIM, NOT ALWAYS BECAUSE SHE WANTS TO BE TALLER! 4) I WEAR THOSE 22CM SHOES FOR FUN AND I HAVE A LOT OF FANS WHO LOVE WHEN I DO IT! 5)I WAS SHY TO WEAR HEELS TILL AGE 27! SO JUST LET ME BE AND ENJOY! 😂 AND I SUGGEST TO ALL THE TALL GIRLS DO THE SAME AND DON'T BE SHY!!! And love your height! Trully yours, #modelwiththelongestlegs #worldtallestmodel #longestlegs #worldlongestlegs #longlegs #самыедлинныеноги #длинныеноги #высокаямодель #platformshoes #lovemyheight #tallwomen #tallgirl #verytall #supermodel #model #tallmodel #verytallmodel

A post shared by Ekaterina Lisina (@ekaterina_lisina15) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:17pm PST