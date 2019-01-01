FOTOD | Vaata, kuidas tuli uus aasta erinevatele Eesti spordikuulsustele!

Vana-aastaõhtu Instagrami sissekanded olid täis meenutusi lõppenud või lihtsalt häid soove sõpradele ja toetajatele uueks aastaks. Alljärgnevalt toome teieni valiku Eesti sporditähtede 31. detsembri postitustest.
Head uut aastat ka Delfi ja Eesti Päevalehe sporditoimetuse poolt!
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY NEW 2019 YEAR MY DEARS 🤩💞🥂🎉LOVE YOU💖 #XenB #CoachNaza
A post shared by Ksenija Balta (@ksenijabalta) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Grete Gaim (@biathlonlilg) on
View this post on Instagram
2018 has been a good year! Here is my very favorite moment from it! Let's see what 2019 brings to our way!🎊🎉
A post shared by Martin Järveoja (@martinjarveoja) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy new years eve!! Hope you all get to spend it with people you love the most 🥰 w/ @fannyrooss #bye2018
A post shared by Anna Maria Orel (@annamariaorel) on
View this post on Instagram
С наступающим Новым годом! Желаю нам не быть свиньями в новом году 😉🐷
A post shared by JULIA BELJAJEVA (@beljajeva_julia) on
View this post on Instagram
Dusk of 2018 #timeflies #newyearseve
A post shared by Mikk Pahapill (@mikkpahapill) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year everyone! 🎉🥂😊 Head uut aastat! 🎉🎉 ———— #NYE #HappyNewYear #WRC #GoOtt
A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak) on
View this post on Instagram
Head vana-aasta lõppu ja sportlikku uut aastat!❤🌟☄ #happynewyear2019 #homesweethome
A post shared by Grete Udras (@greteudras) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank u 2018 for opening my eyes to a world where u don’t need to prove yourself in every step. Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you don’t have to always be and do what everyone else is being and doing. Always travel the route that makes you feel alive – otherwise everyone else is happy except you. Walk your path confidently and don’t expect anyone else to understand your journey. These are my “little” lessons from 2018 😁 📸 @reinleibphotogrphy
A post shared by Õilme Võro 🐆 (@vorooilme) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Artur Pikk (@arturpikk) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you all who have made 2018 so incredible 🌠 Ended my year with two gold medals at Estonian Championships 🍾Time to celebrate and welcome new year with new opportunities 🌟Wishing you all a Happy-Happy New Year 🎇 #newyear #possibilities #reachyourgoals #dreambig #thankyou #happylife #happiness
A post shared by Regina Oja (@reginaoja) on
View this post on Instagram
2018 made me a lot stronger and smarter by letting me graduate college and allowing me to get personal bests at my 2nd Olympics. Huge thank you to everyone who has been so wonderful this year! 🤗 Now looking forward to 2019! #minaviitsin #timetoplay #catgrad2018 #2019 #2018 #lookingback #neverexpectedthis
A post shared by Johanna Talihärm (@johannataliharm) on
View this post on Instagram
Ilusat aasta lõppu sõbrad ning pange vingelt 2019! 🤩 Happy new year pals, make it count in 2k19! 🤩 🌠❇🍾
A post shared by Silver Lätt 🇪🇪 (@silver.latt) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by giannicretu (@giannicretu) on
View this post on Instagram
Went for one last short hike with official @proteamastana free time kit. Was an enjoyable walk that went past very quickly, like went fast my 8️⃣ years working with great athletes and superbly dedicated professional staff of team Astana. Thank you for creating great memories. Kazakh people have a cycling team to be proud of! 🆕 chapter starts from tomorrow. Lets go @rideargyle
A post shared by Tanel Kangert (@tanel_kangert) on