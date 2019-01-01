01.01.2019, 09:17

FOTOD | Vaata, kuidas tuli uus aasta erinevatele Eesti spordikuulsustele!

 (2)
Gunnar Leheste
Gunnar Leheste
reporter
RUS 16
FOTOD | Vaata, kuidas tuli uus aasta erinevatele Eesti spordikuulsustele!
Foto: instagram.com/ksenijabalta/

Vana-aastaõhtu Instagrami sissekanded olid täis meenutusi lõppenud või lihtsalt häid soove sõpradele ja toetajatele uueks aastaks. Alljärgnevalt toome teieni valiku Eesti sporditähtede 31. detsembri postitustest.

Head uut aastat ka Delfi ja Eesti Päevalehe sporditoimetuse poolt!

View this post on Instagram

2018 ✨ #nowordsneeded

A post shared by Grete Gaim (@biathlonlilg) on

View this post on Instagram

Dusk of 2018 #timeflies #newyearseve

A post shared by Mikk Pahapill (@mikkpahapill) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year everyone!🎄

A post shared by Artur Pikk (@arturpikk) on

View this post on Instagram

Welcome 2019!!!

A post shared by giannicretu (@giannicretu) on

Seotud lood:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare