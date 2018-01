FOTOD | Taliolümpia populaarseimad sportlased, kelle tuntusele on kaasa aidanud paljastavad pildid ja suhteskandaalid

My week at home was short but very sweet! Worked hard in the gym, in the studio 📸, and spent time with the people I love. Now it's back to the slopes. There's still a lot of racing left this season and I can't wait!! #recharged

