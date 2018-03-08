FOTOD | Kolmekordne olümpiavõitja avaldas, milliseks ta keha pärast sportlaskarjääri lõpetamist muutus, fännid said pahaseks

Posting this picture takes a lot of courage but I do because I want to help lift others out of mentally tough times. This picture, to me, not only highlights the changes in my body, but the massive transformation to my mindset. This first picture was taken in 2014 when I was living in America. I was exercising daily, following programs & eating healthy vegan foods. I felt like I was doing everything right ... so why was my body not responding?? I was continually beating myself up for not being good enough, comparing myself to everyone else and my swimming days of being super fit & believing that I wouldn’t be happy until I lost weight. I remember leaving the gym one morning feeling so frustrated that I was putting in all this effort, doing everything right and not seeing results...what was wrong with me?? Why wasn’t I noticing the transformations that other people were?? Flash forward to now, in the second picture, where obviously my body has changed ... but more importantly my mind has. What I know FOR SURE is that my body was never going to respond to all the external effort I was putting in UNTIL I changed the way I thought about myself. No change you make on the outside (like losing weight) will last unless you change your mindset. So I started to feel into my body every day and ask “what would best serve me today?” I stopped putting rules on everything, like “if I don’t exercise today then I can’t have desert”. Instead I just let myself off the hook and change my mindset from depriving and forcing myself to things, to allowing myself to have and do what I wanted. Funny thing is, as soon as I allowed myself the mental freedom to not HAVE to workout, I became far more motivated to do so & when I stoped depriving myself of sweets & desert, I found I lost almost all of my cravings for them. This feeling of inner peace is what transformed my body. I don’t want anyone to feel the guilt, unworthiness and frustration that I did 4 years ago, so I created the Magical Mentoring Program to empower you with the exact mental tools I used to create this transformation in my mind & body. #MagicalMentoring #SelfLove #BodyTransformation

A post shared by STEPHANIE RICE (@itsstephrice) on Mar 1, 2018 at 7:48pm PST