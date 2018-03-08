FOTOD | Kolmekordne olümpiavõitja avaldas, milliseks ta keha pärast sportlaskarjääri lõpetamist muutus, fännid said pahaseks

2008. aastal Pekingi olümpial ujumises kolm kuldmedalit võitnud austraallanna Stephanie Rice tuli hiljuti Instagramis välja inspireeriva postitusega, kus selgitas mõtteviisi mõju inimese füüsisele.
Praegu 29-aastane Rice lõpetas sportlaskarjääri 2014. aastal ning kuigi ta jätkas selle järel vähendatud koormustega treenimist, oli ta masenduses - kuigi ta tegi korralikult trenni, oli ta kaalus juurde võtnud ning lisakilod ei tahtnud kuidagi ära kaduda.
"Siis hakkasin end oma kehas iga päevaga mugavamalt tundma ja küsisin endalt: mis oleks täna minu jaoks parim? Lõpetasin endale selliste reeglite kehtestamise - näiteks ei öelnud ma endale enam, et ei või magustoitu süüa, kui pole samal päeval trennis käinud. Lasin lihtsalt kõigel minna," kirjutas Rice pildiallkirjaks.
"Muutsin oma mõtlemist - kui varem sundisin end asjadeks, siis edaspidi lasin endal teha asju, mida ma tahtsin. Nii pea, kui see muutus toimus, tundsin mentaalselt vabadust. Ma ei sundinud end enam treenima, aga mu motivatsioon trenni teha tõusis. Ma ei piiranud ennast enam magusaga, aga mul ei tekkinud ka selle järele isu. Leidsin sisemise rahu. Ma ei taha, et keegi tunneks samasugust süüd, väärtusetust ja frustratsiooni nagu mina neli aastat tagasi, seega lõin mentorlusprogrammi, et ka sina saaksid kasutada neidsamu mentaalseid tööriistu, mis mind nii palju aitasid."
Rice'i postitus on leidnud aga päris palju negatiivset vastukaja - nimelt leiavad paljud kommentaatorid, et naine näeb oma 2014. aasta "madalhetkel" palju tervislikum ja tervem välja kui praegu ning ta ei tohiks halvustada figuuri, millel pole tegelikult mitte midagi viga.
Posting this picture takes a lot of courage but I do because I want to help lift others out of mentally tough times. This picture, to me, not only highlights the changes in my body, but the massive transformation to my mindset. This first picture was taken in 2014 when I was living in America. I was exercising daily, following programs & eating healthy vegan foods. I felt like I was doing everything right ... so why was my body not responding?? I was continually beating myself up for not being good enough, comparing myself to everyone else and my swimming days of being super fit & believing that I wouldn’t be happy until I lost weight. I remember leaving the gym one morning feeling so frustrated that I was putting in all this effort, doing everything right and not seeing results...what was wrong with me?? Why wasn’t I noticing the transformations that other people were?? Flash forward to now, in the second picture, where obviously my body has changed ... but more importantly my mind has. What I know FOR SURE is that my body was never going to respond to all the external effort I was putting in UNTIL I changed the way I thought about myself. No change you make on the outside (like losing weight) will last unless you change your mindset. So I started to feel into my body every day and ask “what would best serve me today?” I stopped putting rules on everything, like “if I don’t exercise today then I can’t have desert”. Instead I just let myself off the hook and change my mindset from depriving and forcing myself to things, to allowing myself to have and do what I wanted. Funny thing is, as soon as I allowed myself the mental freedom to not HAVE to workout, I became far more motivated to do so & when I stoped depriving myself of sweets & desert, I found I lost almost all of my cravings for them. This feeling of inner peace is what transformed my body. I don’t want anyone to feel the guilt, unworthiness and frustration that I did 4 years ago, so I created the Magical Mentoring Program to empower you with the exact mental tools I used to create this transformation in my mind & body. #MagicalMentoring #SelfLove #BodyTransformation