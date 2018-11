VIDEO | Vince Carter tõusis NBA-s kõige vägevamate sekka

Vince Carter is 15 points away from 25,000 career points. In 2006-07, he averaged a career-high 25.2 PPG in all 82 games. Since then, 6 players have averaged 25+ PPG in all 82 games of a season:

Kobe Bryant

Allen Iverson

James Harden

Karl-Anthony Towns

LeBron James

Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2pT6cb6S2A