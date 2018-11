VIDEO | Derrick Rose tegi erakordse mängu, mis tõi kohtumise järgselt pisara silma

It's the 4th 50-point game on Halloween in NBA history and first since Stephen Curry scored 53 in 2015. pic.twitter.com/VflPIDOK2R — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2018

Derrick Rose has his first career 50-point game, the 5th in Timberwolves history.

At 30 years and 27 days old, Derrick Rose is the oldest former MVP in NBA history at the time of his 1st career 50-point game.

The previous mark was held by Oscar Robertson, who did it at age 26 in 1964. pic.twitter.com/2UBKZMzE8H— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2018