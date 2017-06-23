23.06.2017, 09:06

TWITTER KIHAB: Bullsi fännid nimetavad Markkaneni tehingut klubi ajaloo halvimaks otsuseks

 (5)
Gunnar Leheste
Gunnar Leheste
reporter
RUS
TWITTER KIHAB: Bullsi fännid nimetavad Markkaneni tehingut klubi ajaloo halvimaks otsuseks
Lauri Markkanen.Foto: REUTERS/SCANPIX

Läinud öösel NBA draftis Chicago Bullsi poolt valitud soomlane Lauri Markkanen pole esialgu oma uue koduklubi fännide seas eriti soositud, sest tema eest vahetati Minnesota Timberwolvesi armastatud mängujuht Jimmy Butler.

Mitmed Twitteris sõna võtnud Bullsi fännid arvavad, et tehingust võitis rohkem Minneosota kui Bulls, kes pidi lisaks loovutama Juston Pattoni ning sai Minnesotalt vastu Kris Dunni ja Zach Lavine'i.

Seotud lood:

Loe veel:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

SPORT TOP

Viimased uudised