TWITTER KIHAB: Bullsi fännid nimetavad Markkaneni tehingut klubi ajaloo halvimaks otsuseks

Läinud öösel NBA draftis Chicago Bullsi poolt valitud soomlane Lauri Markkanen pole esialgu oma uue koduklubi fännide seas eriti soositud, sest tema eest vahetati Minnesota Timberwolvesi armastatud mängujuht Jimmy Butler.

Mitmed Twitteris sõna võtnud Bullsi fännid arvavad, et tehingust võitis rohkem Minneosota kui Bulls, kes pidi lisaks loovutama Juston Pattoni ning sai Minnesotalt vastu Kris Dunni ja Zach Lavine'i.

So the trade ends up being Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. Significant edge to the Wolves.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 23, 2017

Boycott the Bulls. Such an awful trade and then drafting Lauri Markkanen makes it even worse...— Akil (@StefanUrqelle) June 23, 2017

Y'all wanna trade? Well let you have Lauri Markkanen or whatever the hell his last name is— Augustus Carwell II (@CarwellAugustus) June 23, 2017

Couldn't agree wth you more Biggest mistake in franchise history Luv @JimmyButler #thibs just fleeced the #Bulls n made them look dumb again— Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) June 23, 2017

Hay bulls worst trade in history— Gio C (@Hooodini619) June 23, 2017

Before some of you bulls fan start judging him I suggest watch some YouTube highlights then judge him smh or wait till he plays an NBA game— Jakub 🇵🇷🇵🇱 (@king_jakub) June 23, 2017