FOTOD | NBA meeskondade mänguvormid saavad uuest hooajast lisanduse, mis on fännid tagajalgadele ajanud

cavs will wear goodyear logo on their jerseys starting in 2017-2018. all 30 nba teams will begin wearing ads & nike jerseys starting next season, which means new jersey designs for all teams. the goodyear wingfoot logo looks dope on the jerseys😍 #cavs #goodyear

A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cle_cavs_coverage) on May 15, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT