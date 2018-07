AMETLIK | Eeloleval hooajal mängib NBA-s kolm lätlast!

There are already 6 Latvian players with contracts in Euroleague for the next season (never before have been as many):

Jānis Strēlnieks (Oly)

Dairis Bertāns (Milano)

Žanis Peiners (Darussafaka)

Jānis Timma (Baskonia)

Rolands Šmits (Barcelona)

Anžejs Pasečņiks (Gran Canaria). — Andrejs Silins (@AndrejsSilins) June 29, 2018





Rodions Kurucs has signed a four year agreement with the @BrooklynNets ! Three years guaranteed, fourth year is a team option. Pure happiness, what a journey! The real fun starts now 🐯🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/vRdH4QeRBw— Artūrs Kalnītis (@ArtursKalnitis) July 16, 2018





It’s official, @RODIONS1 is a #Net! Congratulations on signing your first NBA contract and welcome to Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/IyO7n9tbvz— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 16, 2018