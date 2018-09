VIDEO | Läti korvpallimeeskond alistas valitseva Euroopa meistri, Ukraina üllatas Hispaaniat

Don´t miss the highlights of @basketbols 🇱🇻 stepping up to defeat their rivals @kzs_si 🇸🇮. #FIBAWC #ThisIsMyHouse



📺 https://t.co/yB4gFvEpdW

📲 https://t.co/6BBBf67dk5

📝 https://t.co/pBU9D7sTCs pic.twitter.com/HgQbh8bIKE