03.03.2018, 12:38

Madridi Real loobus leedulase teenetest


Ivar Jurtšenko
Ivar Jurtšenko
toimetaja
RUS
Jonas Maciulis
Jonas MaciulisFoto: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER, AFP/Scanpix

Madridi Reali korvpalliklubi kodulehele ilmus ametlik teade, et poole hooaja pealt lõpetati koostöö leedulase Jonas Mačiulisega. Lahkuminek oli sõbralik ja sai teoks vastastikusel kokkuleppel.

Eilses Euroliiga kohtumises Istanbuli Fenerbahcega Mačiulis enam kaasa ei teinud, ehkki meeskonna juures ta veel oli. Kohtumise järgselt toimus riietusruumis ka pidulikum tseremoonia, kus leedulasega hüvasti jäeti.

33-aastane Mačiulis mängis Realis kolm ja pool hooaega. 2015. aasta kevadel tuli ta Realiga Euroliiga võitjaks, teenetelehel on ka kaks Hispaania meistritiitlit ja kaks Hispaania karikavõitu.

Seotud lood:

Today is a hard and a really difficult day for me because Real Madrid C. F. and I separate our paths. It is certainly a sad time and it has been a very hard decision to make because during these seasons coaches, players, club employees... have become a family to me. All of them and the fans have made me and my family feel at home, helping us to make our lives even better. Have been three and a half unforgettable years in which we have achieved many titles and in which I have lived great moments. For all that, I want to thank the club and its president, Florentino Perez, Juan Carlos Sánchez and Alberto Herreros for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank all my teammates throughout this period, coaches, fans and all people who have always been supporting the team, the media... all of you. I won titles, friends and memories that I'll always have with me. I'll never forget my way through this great club. Good luck and..... #HalaMadrid!

A post shared by Jonas Mačiulis (@jonasmaciulis8) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:29am PST

Loe veel:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

SPORT TOP

OTSEBLOGI | Visa hing! Maicel Uibo püstitas ka teivashüppes rekordi ja püsib viimase ala eel medalimängus!

 (127)
03.03.2018
Täna jätkab Maicel Uibo võistlust Birminghami sise-MM-il seitsmevõistluses. Ta uuendas tõkkesprindis ja teivashüppes isiklikke rekordeid ja hoiab enne viimast ala neljandat kohta. Kolmandal kohal olevast Kai Kazmirekist on eestlane 13 punkti kaugusel ehk peab teda 1000 meetri jooksus edestama veidi rohkem kui sekundiga. Delfi on Birminghamis kohal ja kajastab võistlust otseblogis.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS

Sobiva töötaja otsinguil: kuus nippi tulemuslikuks värbamiseks andmebaasiotsingu teel
Ei ole saladus ega ka uudis, et tulemuslikuks värbamiseks peab rakendama enamat kui lihtsalt kena väljanägemisega töökuulutus. 2017. aasta märtsikuus CV-Online’i tehtud uuringu tulemusena otsis viimase 30 päeva jooksul aktiivselt tööd 43% tööealisest elanikkonnast, kellest ainult viiendik jõudis kandideerimisotsuseni. Üha enam panevad inimesi uut ja arendavamat tööd otsima ootus kõrgemale töötasule ning ihalus uue väljakutse järele. Tööandja võimuses on käia eeltoodud trendidega kaasas ja vastavalt nendele kavandada enda värbamistegevus võimalikult tulemuslikult. Tööriistu tulemuslikuks värbamiseks on aga mitmeid ja nende oskuslik kasutamine on omaette meistriklass.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS

Viimased uudised

OTSEBLOGI | Visa hing! Maicel Uibo püstitas ka teivashüppes rekordi ja püsib viimase ala eel medalimängus!

 (127)
03.03.2018
Täna jätkab Maicel Uibo võistlust Birminghami sise-MM-il seitsmevõistluses. Ta uuendas tõkkesprindis ja teivashüppes isiklikke rekordeid ja hoiab enne viimast ala neljandat kohta. Kolmandal kohal olevast Kai Kazmirekist on eestlane 13 punkti kaugusel ehk peab teda 1000 meetri jooksus edestama veidi rohkem kui sekundiga. Delfi on Birminghamis kohal ja kajastab võistlust otseblogis.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS

VIDEO | Kui hing ihkab eksklusiivset kodu — vaata luksuslikku ja energiatõhusat elamist
Kristiine ja kesklinna piiril asub 2016. aastal valminud luksuslik, arhitekt Riho Jagomägi projekti järgi ehitatud elamine, mis võlub äärmiselt pilkupüüdva sisekujuduse ja targa maja lahendustega. See detaildieni läbi mõeldud maja on müügis ja tõtt-öelda on eramu müügikuulutus tase omaette — videopilt annab edasi kogu selle luksuse ja kvaliteedi, mida jagub majja igal sammul.
Loe artiklit
SISUTURUNDUS