Madridi Real loobus leedulase teenetest

Madridi Reali korvpalliklubi kodulehele ilmus ametlik teade, et poole hooaja pealt lõpetati koostöö leedulase Jonas Mačiulisega. Lahkuminek oli sõbralik ja sai teoks vastastikusel kokkuleppel.
Eilses Euroliiga kohtumises Istanbuli Fenerbahcega Mačiulis enam kaasa ei teinud, ehkki meeskonna juures ta veel oli. Kohtumise järgselt toimus riietusruumis ka pidulikum tseremoonia, kus leedulasega hüvasti jäeti.
33-aastane Mačiulis mängis Realis kolm ja pool hooaega. 2015. aasta kevadel tuli ta Realiga Euroliiga võitjaks, teenetelehel on ka kaks Hispaania meistritiitlit ja kaks Hispaania karikavõitu.
Today is a hard and a really difficult day for me because Real Madrid C. F. and I separate our paths. It is certainly a sad time and it has been a very hard decision to make because during these seasons coaches, players, club employees... have become a family to me. All of them and the fans have made me and my family feel at home, helping us to make our lives even better. Have been three and a half unforgettable years in which we have achieved many titles and in which I have lived great moments. For all that, I want to thank the club and its president, Florentino Perez, Juan Carlos Sánchez and Alberto Herreros for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank all my teammates throughout this period, coaches, fans and all people who have always been supporting the team, the media... all of you. I won titles, friends and memories that I'll always have with me. I'll never forget my way through this great club. Good luck and..... #HalaMadrid!