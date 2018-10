Kisub tüliks? Baskonia peatreener süüdistab Žalgirist Euroliiga mängu eel spionaažis

Nimelt avaldas Martinez twitteris säutsu, kus kurdab, et Žalgiris filmis luba küsimata Baskonia treeningut. Salajane andmete kogumine ehk spionaaž. Mõistagi anti juhtunust Žalgirise inimestele teada, kes vastasid: "vabandust, aga meil pole TV-kaameratega mingit pistmist."

I was told it was instant replay camera of TV broadcasters. They're checking the signal with London. They say TV crew left instant replay camera on & it might started to record the practice automatically. I was told video was deleted with the knowledge of Baskonia team manager. https://t.co/VQMzhOaM28