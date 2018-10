FOTOD JA VIDEO | Polegi ainult tsirkusemehed? Vennad Ballid panid Rapla kotti!

View this post on Instagram

The @JBA USA world tour continues as we hit Estonia, Poland, and Germany. Don’t miss any of the action! 🎟⬇️ (Oct 16) (Oct 18) (Oct 24) are just around the corner. . . Follow us on our JBA Facebook page and watch the livestream at Facebook.com/jba . . #JBA #JBAUSA #JBAWorldTour #NewBallEra #BBB #BigBallerBrand

A post shared by JBA (@jba) on Oct 15, 2018 at 7:05am PDT