Bahamal tuleb Shaunae Miller-Uibo nimeline rahvajooks

This Saturday I will be hosting the Shaunae Miller-Uibo Bay Street Mile! I ask that you all come out and support as this is to benefit the Coaches Association of Athletics. We will be hosting different categories for each age group and awarding the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers. The mile run will start at 6am at the Straw Market Downtown and end at the Beach Soccer field by the bridge. The entrance fee is $5 for students and $10 to the general public. Shirts will also be given out to the first 500 competitors. We will be having special guest Steven Gardiner ( @_speedystevie ), Jeffery Gibson (@jeffhurdles ), and a few of the Golden Knights to run and mingle with the competitors as well! Hope to see you all there 🤗❤️

A post shared by Shaunae Miller-Uibo (@hey_itsshaunae) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:38am PST