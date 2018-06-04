04.06.2018, 19:04

Mainekas portaal arvas Magnus Kirdi EMil medalinõudlejate hulka


Delfi Sport
Magnus Kirt
Magnus KirtFoto: Argo Ingver

Kergejõustikuportaal European Athletics kirjutas Eesti odaviske rekordi 88.45-ni viinud Magnus Kirdi kohta, et väga head stabiilsust näitav eestlane kuulub tänavusel EMil medalinõudlejate hulka.

"Koos tšehhide Petr Frydrychi ja Jakub Vadlejchiga on Kirt peamisi mehi, kes võib EMil Saksamaa võimsa kolmiku - Johannes Vetter, Andreas Hofmann ja Thomas Röhler - ülemvõimu ohustada," kirjutas portaal.

Kirt hoiab maailma hooaja edetabelis viiendat kohta. Lisaks kolmele võimsale sakslasele, kes kõik on visanud üle 91 meetri, edestab teda vaid Vadlejch (88.76).

