Mainekas portaal arvas Magnus Kirdi EMil medalinõudlejate hulka

Another big throw in the javelin! Magnus Kirt improved the Estonian record to 88.45m to move to fifth on the world lists in Tartu.

🇩🇪 Vetter 92.70m

🇩🇪 Hofmann 92.06m

🇩🇪 Rohler 91.78m

🇨🇿 Vadlejch 88.76m

🇪🇪 Kirt 88.45mhttps://t.co/RsBI47nnht pic.twitter.com/GjeZbHY6No— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 4, 2018