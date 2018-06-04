Mainekas portaal arvas Magnus Kirdi EMil medalinõudlejate hulka

Kergejõustikuportaal European Athletics kirjutas Eesti odaviske rekordi 88.45-ni viinud Magnus Kirdi kohta, et väga head stabiilsust näitav eestlane kuulub tänavusel EMil medalinõudlejate hulka.
Another big throw in the javelin! Magnus Kirt improved the Estonian record to 88.45m to move to fifth on the world lists in Tartu.
🇩🇪 Vetter 92.70m
🇩🇪 Hofmann 92.06m
🇩🇪 Rohler 91.78m
🇨🇿 Vadlejch 88.76m
🇪🇪 Kirt 88.45mhttps://t.co/RsBI47nnht pic.twitter.com/GjeZbHY6No— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 4, 2018