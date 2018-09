Karel Tilga läheb lõikuslauale, võistluspaus võib venida aasta pikkuseks

View this post on Instagram

The face you make when you go back 2 feet, but still take off 3 feet too close😂 On a more serious note, the injury i suffered to my right elbow in Berlin a month ago turned out to be more serious than originally thought. I will have to undergo a surgery to replace the UCL ligament in my elbow. The projected rehab time is 9-12 months, so you won't be seeing me compete anytime soon. But I'll be back for Tokyo, don't you worry 😀 #suckstosuck #godawgs #newelbowwhodis