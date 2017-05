Balta loobus vigastuse tõttu USA Teemantliiga etapist

Hey guys, Today is suppose to be my season start but to do a small problem with my knee I have decided not to jump. It is not a big issue it's just best not to take any risks so early on in the season. I am jumping in Oslo in few weeks and want to be in perfect condition. All else is good and sending you lots of positive vibes from Eugene! Always grateful for your supports 💜 #xenb #kallasmanagement #season2017

